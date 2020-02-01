|
GREENE, Dr. Michael Thomas Of Wellesley, born on June 6, 1943 to Dr. Thomas & Marjorie (Cunningham) Greene, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 24, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kristin Poch, Jennifer Greene & Elizabeth Greene (deceased), his son-in-law Alberto, his grandchildren Vivienne, Vincent and Sofia, the joys of his life, brother Timothy Greene (Carol), sisters Kathy Nevil, Patricia Greene, and Barbara Benevento (Tony), nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. His humor, wit, compassion and brilliant mind will undoubtedly be missed dearly. Michael strongly believed in the rights and dignity of all people which he demonstrated in many ways, including marching in Selma, AL in 1965 to his recent engaging conversations about politics & ethics. Michael was a professor at Wentworth Institute of Technology who taught English, Ethics and Film among other subjects. He loved reading and wrote poetry and several books. He enjoyed photography, gardening, traveling, listening to and playing music. A celebration of his amazing life will be held in the spring on Trub's beach in his home's backyard, on the pond where he spent so many days laughing and living. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to support RAMP at www.wit.edu/supportWIT Send love to [email protected] and we will send back info about his celebration to come. For full obit or to share a memory, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020