TOUPOUZIS, Michael Of Revere, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving brother of Elise Taddeo and husband Mario of Dedham and Anne Toupouzis and her spouse, Maureen McCabe of Brighton. Father of Deborah and Gianna Toupouzis of Everett. Uncle to Amanda Brenes and Mario Taddeo, Jr. Son of the late M. Gregory Toupouzis and Helen (Downey) Toupouzis. Michael was a character who made friends with everyone he met. He will be missed by his family and friends. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
