FAIR, Michael V. Passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He spent a lifetime helping people and a career in Corrections. He was the youngest Comm of Corrections when he was first appointed by GOV. Edward King. He was then appt twice by GOV. Michael Dukakis. Michael was a trailblazer in the field of corrections. He brought AA into the prison system, developed a farm program for inmates and created the Department's first SWAT team. He loved golf, cards and his family and THE Ohio State University. He leaves behind his wife, Victoria Block, adult son, daughter and four grandchildren as well as a brother, sister-in-law, niece, nephew and lots of cousins. He left us too soon at the age of 73. Services will be private, and those who wish may leave condolences online at Rubin Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, FL. www.rubinmemorialchapel.com/obituary/michael-fair View the online memorial for Michael V. FAIR