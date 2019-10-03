|
DELP, Michael W. Of Revere, age 59, died unexpectedly when his motorcycle was hit by a hit & run driver on Wednesday, October 2nd in Everett. Survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary Elaine (Bernard) Delp of Revere, his stepchildren, Stephen Mooney of Somerville, Kevin Mooney of Revere & Kristen Stone & her husband Stephen of Peabody, his beloved granddaughter, Madeline & a 2nd grandchild on the way. His brothers, Brian Delp & Christian Delp & many nieces & nephews. US Navy Vet, worked for 20 years with US Foods & currently with Schnitzer Steel. His Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, Tuesday, Oct. 8th at 10 A.M. Relatives & friends invited. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visiting Hours in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) DANVERS, Saturday, Oct. 5th from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019