KALOYANIDES, Michael W. Age 66, of Norwood and North Truro, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, while enjoying one of his favorite pastimes -- golfing at Chequessett Yacht & Country Club in Wellfleet on Cape Cod. Son of the late Basil and Irene (Pappas) Kaloyanides, Michael was the devoted husband of 42 years to Deborah (Mallard) Kaloyanides, loving father to Alexis Kaloyanides and her husband Zachary Rouse of Queens, NY, and Ian Kaloyanides and his wife Kateri of Bolton, and the adoring Papou to Adelaide and Elias Kaloyanides, and Vivian Rouse. He was the brother of Diane Fidurko and her husband Bill of Needham, James Kaloyanides and his wife Sally of Highland Beach, FL, Cynthia Paleologos and her husband Rev. Dean of West Boylston. Michael also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. A graduate of Northeastern University (and an unofficial attendee of Salem State College), Michael spent four decades working in the family business, New England Coffee, and retired in 2013 as the Vice President of Product and Business Development. A natural born salesman, his colleagues and customers will always remember his ever-present smile and gregarious personality. Michael's great passions in life were spending time on the Cape with his wife, surfing and golfing with friends, playing and coaching basketball, enjoying live music (especially jazz), and working in his expansive vegetable garden. He was a sports fanatic, and particularly loved the Boston Celtics; friends could always count on an invitation to catch a game. Above all else, Michael lived for the people in his life. He was as dedicated to the family he was born into as he was to the countless friends he made along the way. His young grandchildren brought him even more joy. He loved to laugh and his positive attitude and constant grin were infectious. Although his life was tragically cut short, Michael lived and enjoyed life to the absolute fullest. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Visiting Hours on Tuesday, July 7 from 3-7 p.m. at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. A private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please no flowers. Please consider giving in Michael's memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank (70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118), or Boston Children's Hospital (Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301). Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020