Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MERRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL W. MERRICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL W. MERRICK Obituary
MERRICK, Michael W. Of Bedford and Gloucester on May 11, 2019. Survived by his children, Michael and Siena Merrick, and stepdaughter Makenzie Maddox; parents, Brenda and William Merrick of Bedford; his sister, Kimberly Merrick and her wife Anne Higgins of Worcester; nephews, Nick, Connor, and Anthony Minnucci; and niece Michaella Minnucci. Michael's wife Lillian Joy Merrick predeceased him in June 2018. Michael enjoyed golf, skiing, hockey, and his work as a groundskeeper at the Concord Country Club. Donations in Michael's memory to The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, 615 Concord St., Framingham, MA 01702 or flutiefoundation.org are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shawsheen Funeral Home
Download Now