MERRICK, Michael W. Of Bedford and Gloucester on May 11, 2019. Survived by his children, Michael and Siena Merrick, and stepdaughter Makenzie Maddox; parents, Brenda and William Merrick of Bedford; his sister, Kimberly Merrick and her wife Anne Higgins of Worcester; nephews, Nick, Connor, and Anthony Minnucci; and niece Michaella Minnucci. Michael's wife Lillian Joy Merrick predeceased him in June 2018. Michael enjoyed golf, skiing, hockey, and his work as a groundskeeper at the Concord Country Club. Donations in Michael's memory to The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, 615 Concord St., Framingham, MA 01702 or flutiefoundation.org are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019