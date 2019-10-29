|
CHASE, Michael William Age 31, of Somerville, MA, formerly of Harvard, MA and Napa, CA died October 16, 2019 after courageously battling an illness that ultimately took his life.
Beloved son of William Chase of Harwich, MA and Kathleen Doherty of Walpole, MA; loving brother of Kelly and her husband Anthony Lopez of Shirley, MA and twin brother of Courtney and her husband Tyler Rich of South Boston, MA. Michael was the grandson of William Chase of Watertown, MA; stepson of Joan Chase and Eddy Shelby; stepbrother of Krystine and Melissa Gauthier; and special brother to Courtney Gagnon. Predeceased by his grandparents, Dr. John E. Doherty, Mary Patricia Doherty, Irene Chase and his beloved dog, Cody. Mike will forever be remembered by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Mike loved travelling, the great outdoors and scuba diving. He earned a Bachelor's in International Business from Plymouth State University in NH, where he studied abroad in New Zealand. After college, he lived in Napa Valley, CA, where he worked at Gundlach Bundschu Winery for several years. Still having wanderlust, he backpacked throughout South America for six months before moving to Hamilton Island, Australia where he lived for two years. Among his favorite places were Hawaii, Machu Picchu in Peru, and the Great Barrier Reef.
As a passionate cook, Mike loved entertaining friends. He enjoyed a good practical joke, of which, his family and friends were often on the receiving end. Most recently, he worked at Commonwealth Restaurant in Cambridge, while pursuing a degree in nursing.
Memorial Services and burial were private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at the Four Points Sheraton, 1125 Boston Providence Road, Norwood, MA on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from noon until 3 p.m. Donations may be made in Mike's memory to, Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019