FINNERAN, Michael William Age 42 of Bourne, formerly of Milton and Dorchester, November 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late Linda Marie (Brennan) Finneran and the late William "Billy" J. Finneran, Jr. and his surviving partner Madeline Piper of Bourne. Michael was the loving and cherished brother of Christopher Finneran and his wife Trish of Marshfield, Mary E. and her partner Kevin Delaney and Suzanne Bridges and her husband David, all of Milton. Loving and devoted uncle of Brendan Patrick Finneran, MaryKatherine Grace Finneran and Christopher Luke Finneran, Jr., all of Marshfield, Kate Finneran Bridges, Emma Eileen Bridges and Linda Ann Delaney, all of Milton. Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He attended Milton Public Schools, Milton High School and Saint Anselm College. Michael enjoyed sports and traveling. He took great pleasure from the shared achievements of his teammates. He played varsity golf and hockey and was a member of the 1993 Bay State League Hockey Champions. Michael enjoyed playing golf with friends and family and enjoyed some beautiful destinations, including Hawaii, Scotland and Kiawah Island. He also enjoyed baseball and softball and was a member of The Milton Fighting Irish Amateur Baseball Club and The Swinging A's Men's Fast Pitch Club. Michael was a kind, gentle soul. He was engaging, charismatic and was always happy to see you. He enjoyed his cherished 8th grade graduation trips with his nieces and nephews and loved his time with them. Trips to the mountains on the West Coast, Nova Scotia and Saratoga Springs were delightful destinations for them, bonding loving times with "Uncle Mike". A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Monday, November 16 at 10:30 am. Seating is limited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday 2-6 PM. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marc Susi Scholarship Fund, c/o Morgan & Morgan PC, 175 Derby Street, Suite 40, Hingham, MA 02043 or the Skip Lapworth Memorial Street Hockey Facility, gofundme.com/f/skip-lapworth-memorial-street-hockey-facility
