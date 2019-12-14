Boston Globe Obituaries
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
MICHAELLE (WAHLBERG) DONNELLY

DONNELLY, Michaelle (Wahlberg) Of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Dorchester, died suddenly December 10, 2019. Loving mother of Adam Sebastian. Grandmother of Austin Sebastian. Daughter of Alma (Donnelly) Wahlberg and the late Donald Wahlberg. Sister of Arthur, Paul, James, Tracey, Robert, Donald, Mark, and the late Deborah. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. "God grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference." "Love you." "Love you more." Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
