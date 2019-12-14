|
|
DONNELLY, Michaelle (Wahlberg) Of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Dorchester, died suddenly December 10, 2019. Loving mother of Adam Sebastian. Grandmother of Austin Sebastian. Daughter of Alma (Donnelly) Wahlberg and the late Donald Wahlberg. Sister of Arthur, Paul, James, Tracey, Robert, Donald, Mark, and the late Deborah. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. "God grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference." "Love you." "Love you more." Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
View the online memorial for Michaelle (Wahlberg) DONNELLY
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019