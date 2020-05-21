|
CARELLA, Michelangelo "Mike" Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend Age 100, beloved husband of 71 years to the late Carmela (Galluzzo) Carella, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born in Grotteria, Italy January 3, 1920, the son of the late Rosario and Maria (Belcastro) Carella. He came to the United States as a teenager, and over the years he was instrumental in bringing his entire family and Milli's family to the United States for greater opportunity and a better life. Mike joined the United States Army. While enlisted, he fought in World War II across Central Europe, the Battle of the Bulge, and Germany with V Corps, Battery B134th Anti-Aircraft Battalion. Together with his wife Carmela, they lived in Arlington where they raised six children. Mike worked at the Arlington Department of Public Works in waste management, retiring as a foreman after over thirty years. After his formal retirement, he and his wife Millie worked at Harvard University in food service. Mike continued to work into his late 80's. Despite little formal education, he was a self-taught man who read throughout his life. He was an avid walker, often walking four to five miles daily, which was fifteen laps around the building where he lived, and attributed his long life to it. Mike loved to garden and had a large one behind his Arlington home. He would bring fresh vegetables, Italian green beans, eggplant, and zucchini for Carmela to cook and his family always left Sunday dinner with a bag of fresh produce from his garden. Mike and Millie were married for 71 years. They especially enjoyed spending time with their immediate and extended families at their homes, the family cottage, and family trips and vacations. He was a devout Catholic who read the Bible and prayed the Rosary daily, and would attend Mass weekly his entire life. Later in life, he resided at Stonebridge at Burlington where he was loved by employees and fellow residents. While residing at Stonebridge, he enjoyed playing cards with the other residents, making jewelry, and coloring mandala drawings. Mike is survived by his children, Maria N. Pommet (William White), Charles M. Carella (Filomena), both of Billerica, Michael J. Carella (Theresa M.) of MI, Robert R. Carella (Theres M.) of Beverly, Joanne Sobieski (Mark) of PA, and Joseph Carella (Carole) of Bedford. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Maria Teofilo, Jenny Tassone, Angela Agostino, and Elizabeth Galluzzo. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 110 Arch St., Boston, MA 02210. Due to the current pandemic, all of Mike's Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2020