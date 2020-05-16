|
DEVINE, Michele A. In Westwood, formerly of South Boston, passed away on May 14, 2020. Loving daughter of the late John J. and Lillian (Boutilier) Devine. Devoted sister of Linda Quirk of Abington, John J. Devine, Jr. of South Boston, Sheryl Macfarland of Bridgewater, Debra Hession of Westwood, Barbara Carroll of Randolph, and the late Joseph Devine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Celebration of Michele's Life will follow at later date. She was a member of the South Boston Special Kids and Adults. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michele may be made to the South Boston Special Kids and Adults, PO Box 270731, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
617 269 1600 South Boston
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020