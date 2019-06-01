|
|
MacEACHERN, Michele Alexina (Perigard) Of North Miami Beach, FL, formerly of Winthrop, May 22, 2019, 71 years of age. Devoted wife of Joseph, 76, of North Miami Beach, FL, older brother, Arthur, 72, of Brimfield, MA, brother Christopher, 64, of North Brunswick, New Jersey and younger sister, Danielle, 67, of North Fort Myers, FL. Michele leaves 4 nieces and nephews, Brigitte, Elise, Lauren and Evan, who with his wife Danielle have presented Michele just recently with grandniece Della Josette Perigard. Michele has numerous cousins in Connecticut, Florida and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and second cousins in the province of Quebec, Canada. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Graveside Service in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery, Kennedy Rd., Winthrop on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Memorial gifts in the name of Michele can be considered for the Felician Sisters of St. Felix, Felician Sisters Motherhouse, 1315 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT 06082. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Michele Alexina (Perigard) MacEACHERN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019