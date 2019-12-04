|
BLANC, Michele Alice December 2, 1951 - October 26, 2019 A bright light was extinguished much too early with the loss of Michele Blanc, a wonderful sister, mother, aunt and grandmother - a beautiful, intelligent and fun human being who provided so much love and joy to her family and friends. Michele died of advanced lung cancer at the age of 67 in Seattle, surrounded by her family. Michele was the eldest of six siblings, born in Milwaukee, WI in 1951, to John S. Blank 3rd and Constance Thompson. Michele was soon joined by a younger brother and moved to Alexandria Bay, NY, where four younger sisters were born – Maureen, Maggie, Melanie, and Mia. Always one with a sense of humor, she made up games and entertained the kids. When John and Connie embarked on a life journey to Florida aboard a WWII rescue ship, Michele was the cruise director and chief lifeguard. The family settled in Bradenton, FL where Michele attended school and became very active in the girl scouts. In high school, Michele was known as one of the smartest and most stylish girls in the class. Michele married young, moved to Manhattan, and raised a son, Trevor Rivera. Eager to continue her education, she and her husband moved to Berkeley, CA where Michele enrolled at UC Berkeley and studied Political Science. She graduated with honors in 1977, and 30 years later received a Management degree from Harvard Extension School in 2007. Between the West and East coast, Michele spent over two dozen years working in hotel management and hospitality. In New England, she worked for the Westin and Swissotel chains, with assignments in Boston, New York, and Nantucket. She managed sales and catering for large events and conferences. In 2001, Michele joined the Harvard University Alumni Association as a senior associate director, where she provided strategic vision and leadership for over fourteen years. She oversaw the class reunions and led a team that delivered pristine 25th, 35th and 50th Harvard reunions. She developed many new Harvard College Alumni programs, including an online app and website. She was president of the Harvard Extension School Alumni Association, where she also received her Certificate of Management. Michele was honored to receive a Harvard Hero award in 2007. In 2016, Michele shifted her career to real estate, receiving her real estate license, and worked with Marston Beacon Hill in Boston as a sales and leasing agent. Known for her sharp sense of style, Michele always stepped out in taste and professionalism. She had a robust social circle of friends in the Boston and Cambridge area, and was very active in the communities she worked in. Michele moved back to Seattle in 2018 where she had lived with her son in the 1970s. She was eager to stay engaged in the local community, and volunteered with Dress for Success Seattle. She is survived by her five siblings, her son, her grandson, one nephew and eight nieces, and cousins in Vancouver and Montreal, Canada. In honor of Michele's passing, please consider donating to Dress for Success Seattle, 1118, 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101, (206) 461-4472. Services will be held in Boston in 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019