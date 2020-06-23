|
IAGULLI, Michele Charles "Mike" Jr. Age 71, passed away on June 15, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born on March 13, 1949 to Michele (Sr.) and Evelyn (Goodman) Iagulli and lived most of his life in Newton, MA. A passionate storyteller, he was also an electrician and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jason Iagulli, and his brother, Michael Iagulli, with whom he is now reunited in spirit. He is survived by his wife Sharon (O'Brien) Iagulli, his two daughters, Marie and Colleen, his four grandchildren (Jaylen, Lyric, Kaven, and Zion), his siblings (James, Cheryl, and Joseph Iagulli), and several nieces and nephews. His stories and lessons live on, though he is missed deeply by his family, friends, and all those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Services will be held privately.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020