GIUSTI, Michele (Jaynes) Age 52, of Newton, passed away surrounded by family and friends on July 9 after a valiant battle on multiple fronts. Michele was a popular singer and local performer, as well as a lifelong horse enthusiast and dressage competitor who worked in the Legal Dept of TJX Companies. Daughter of the late Edmund and Nina Jaynes, she is survived by her husband, Robert Giusti, and cousin AnnLouise White, both of Dedham, as well as hundreds of close friends. Burial Service will take place on Tuesday, July 14, at 11:00am, at Evergreen Cemetery, 2060 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Online guestbook and obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
