MICHELE (JACKSON) HAYES
1943 - 2020-09-01
HAYES, Michele (Jackson) Of Winthrop, Sept. 1, 2020. Devoted wife of Ronald Hayes. Loving mother of Brian Hayes and his wife Julia of Wakefield and Megan Andy and her husband Bob of Winthrop. Dear sister of Jackie Ann Bleakley of Bourne and the late Joe Jackson and Mary Lou Raffaelle. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Jackson, Charlie and Marin. Sister-in-law of Brian and Terri Hayes and Dennis and De De Hayes. Daughter-in-law of the late Ronald and Barbara Hayes. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Eernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery* Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Michele (Jackson) HAYES


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
