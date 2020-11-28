MILANO, Michele I. Of Rockland, passed away November 23rd. Beloved mother of Samantha P. Milano. Sister of Joanne B. Poor of Nashua, NH, Steven F. Milano of Walpole, Stephanie Gavin of Burlington and the late Joseph B. Milano, Jr. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church Roslindale, Friday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning prior to the Mass from 8:15 to 9:15 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Safe With Us Animal Rescue or to American Infidels VMC. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Michele I. MILANO