ANNINO, Michele M. (Donovan) Of Peabody, age 75, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles W. Annino, loving sister of Kevin Donovan and his wife Linda of Amherst, OH, Joseph X. Donovan and his wife Raya of Newton and Denise Foley and her husband Joseph of Peabody, aunt of Kelley, Kristen, Sam, Ava, Deirdre, Declan, Brian, Paul and Carolyn and cousin to many, including Diane Lamonica and her husband James of Topsfield. She was also the aunt of the late Kimberly Donovan. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., West Peabody, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, West Peabody. Flowers by family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to www.giving.massgeneral.org toward the Bernice Hamlin Fund or the Nursing Staff at Lunder 10 Cancer Care Unit. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019