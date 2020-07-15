Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHELINA A. PRENCIPE


1924 - 2020
MICHELINA A. PRENCIPE Obituary
PRENCIPE, Michelina A. Of Wellesley, formerly of E. Cambridge, born October 27, 1924, died July 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Adeline (Trongone) Prencipe and the late Nicola L. Prencipe. Sister of the late Pasquale L. Prencipe. Michelina was a beloved first grade teacher for many years in Wellesley, MA. She leaves a message of affection and gratitude to so many who were caring friends. Donations may be made to a or to The Samaritans, 41 West Street, Boston, MA 02111. Burial will be private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from July 16 to July 19, 2020
