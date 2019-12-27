Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Medford, MA
MICHELINA BUCCHI
BUCCHI, Michelina (Palumbo) Lovingly known as "Auntie Lee," of Medford, December 25th. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Bucchi. Devoted sister of the late Raffaelle Palumbo, Salvatore Palumbo, Vincenzo Palumbo, Maria Corricelli, Emilio Palumbo and Giuseppe Palumbo. Loving aunt of Raffaella Basteri and her husband Robert, Ann Marie Chiaramonte and her husband Patrick, Guy Corricelli and his wife Cathy and their families. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews in Italy and Germany. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, December 31st, from 9-11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
