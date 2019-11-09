|
VAREIKA, Micheline (Joachim) Of West Peabody, age 84, Nov. 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Donald C. Vareika, loving mother of Michael Vareika and his wife, Anne, residing in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, her adopted son, Delis Etienne, grandmother of Marie-Alicia, Christopher, Catherine and Jonathan, sister of Jean-Michel Joachim and the late Pierre Joachim. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., West Peabody, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Visitation will be held at the Church prior to the Mass on Wednesday morning, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, West Peabody. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. For directions and online guestbook please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019