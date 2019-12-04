|
|
GRIMES, Michelle A. Of Waltham, November 30, 2019. Daughter of Richard H. and Nancy R. (O'Hara) Grimes and sister of Christopher S. Grimes, all of Waltham. Family and friends will honor and remember Michelle's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, December 8th, from 2 to 5 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning, before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019