MICHELLE "MICKEY" (NAVA) COLLINS

MICHELLE "MICKEY" (NAVA) COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Michelle "Mickey" (Nava) Age 68, of Watertown, May 12, 2019. Devoted soulmate of over 47 years to Shawn Collins. Beloved mother to Kimberly Collins, Jeffrey Collins and Jimmy Collins & his wife Jennifer. Cherished Nana to 5 grandchildren. Dear sister of Ann Marie Anderson & her husband Kenny and the late Barbara Moriarty. Family and friends will Celebrate Mickey's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM and again on Thursday, at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019
