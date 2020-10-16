ELLSWORTH, Michelle Lane Of Arlington, October 15. Beloved wife of Vera M. Hearnes. Daughter of Salvatore J. Bonacci and the late Judith (White) Bonacci. Dear sister of Chris Ellsworth and wife Brandie of Lowell and Heather Marie Harris and husband Lamont Harris of Arlington. Stepsister of Danny Bonacci of Woburn and Theresa Bonacci of NH. Also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Close friends and family are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Wednesday morning, 9:00 to 11:00, with a Funeral Mass to commence at 11:30 in St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michelle's memory to: MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 would be appreciated.





