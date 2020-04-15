|
|
VAIL, Michelle Leigh Sadly, Michelle Leigh (Joyce) Vail of Braintree, MA lost her 10 year battle with cancer on April 7, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center Boston, MA. She leaves behind her loving husband, James Jay Vail of 15 years and 10 year old cherished daughter Kendall Anne Vail. She was predeceased by her eldest daughter Hannah Rose Vail in 2008. She also leaves behind her loving parents Lois (Donnell) and Steven Joyce of Stoneham, MA, brother Thomas Joyce and wife Megan of Scituate, MA, and sister Kelley Joyce of Stoneham, MA. Her uncle John Donnell of Melrose and wife Debra, aunt Denise Donnell of Stoneham and partner Larry Hamil, and aunt Christine Riley of Melrose and husband Kenneth and her in-laws Judson and Anne Vail of Braintree, MA, brother-in-law Judson Vail and wife Jillian of Weymouth, and sister-in-law Lindsey (Vail) O'Connor and husband Thomas of Cumberland, RI Beloved grandparents John and Loretta Donnell of Winchester and Thomas and Genevieve Joyce of Woburn predeceased Michelle. She loved and was loved by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Michelle, born in Stoneham, graduated from Stoneham High School and Salem State. She was employed for several years at Eastern Bank. She was also a volunteer at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth and Morrison Elementary School in Braintree, where her daughter was a student. She had a love for travel and had traveled from Europe to Hawaii and many points in between. She loved all things about England after spending much time there studying her during college years. She made sure to share her love for travel with Jim and Kendall and had done many trips to Disney, road trips, as well as adventures in Alaska and California with them. She will be missed greatly by all those who knew her. Burial is private and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity Michelle was passionate about. Donations can be made in Michelle's and Hannah's name to the Trisomy 18 Foundation, www.trisomy18.org/donate or in Michelle's name to Charity Water, www.charitywater.org/donate/in-honor-of# Please send a condolence message to the Vail family at dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020