MICHELLE M. (TRIGILIO) CAMELLO
1929 - 2020
CAMELLO, Michelle M. (Trigilio) Of Saugus, Nov. 27, 2020, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Camello. Devoted mother of Paula L. Prendergast and her husband Brian of Saugus, and the late Joseph P. Camello and Stephen S. Camello. Loving grandmother of Tiana, Tyler and Christian Prendergast. Sister of Antoinetta Salerno of Haverhill and the late Nelli, Anna, and Lucy. Predeceased by special cousin Pauline Giannelli. Dear friend to Helen Reidy. Cousin to Doris "Sweetheart" DiPietro. Due to public health concerns, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Please offer words of love online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
