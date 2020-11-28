CAMELLO, Michelle M. (Trigilio) Of Saugus, Nov. 27, 2020, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Camello. Devoted mother of Paula L. Prendergast and her husband Brian of Saugus, and the late Joseph P. Camello and Stephen S. Camello. Loving grandmother of Tiana, Tyler and Christian Prendergast. Sister of Antoinetta Salerno of Haverhill and the late Nelli, Anna, and Lucy. Predeceased by special cousin Pauline Giannelli. Dear friend to Helen Reidy. Cousin to Doris "Sweetheart" DiPietro. Due to public health concerns, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
