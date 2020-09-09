RICHARDI, Michelle Marie Age 48, passed with peace and grace on September 4th, 2020 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Milton, MA, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Michelle was born on June 9, 1972 in Weymouth, MA. She attended St. Coletta Day School in Braintree, MA and graduated from Braintree High School in 1994. She was a much-beloved and devoted employee of Shaw's Supermarket in Stoughton and Braintree, MA for over 20 years. She also loved attending her skills workshop at Grow Associates, Inc. in Randolph, MA.
Michelle had a penchant for ridiculously large coffees, 80s music, karaoke, dancing, Michael J. Fox (with whom she shared a birthday), Harry Potter, swimming, bowling, word searches, and all things food. She was very proud of her numerous Special Olympics
medals, her ability to remember everyone's birthday, her sign language expertise, and her deft skill at sneaking up on people and scaring them with an unexpected "Boo!" She always had a full social calendar and went on many fun adventures. She lived life to the fullest, and greeted everyone with a warm, vibrant smile and a joke.
Michelle was pure of heart, gentle, loyal, and kind. She had a deep love for her family, friends, and devoted caregivers and was adored by so many. Michelle will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Diane Richardi of Braintree, MA and Barbara Richardi of Pembroke, MA, her siblings Kristina Powers and spouse Joshua of Coronado, CA, Catherine Richardi and spouse Jade of Newton, MA, Joseph Richardi, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC, and Stephen Richardi of Acton, MA, her nephews and nieces Jane Verity, Caleb, Dimitri, Olivia, and Joey, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She will also be missed by her devoted roommates, Beth-Ellen, Nancy, Carolyn, Bridget, Mark, Brian, and Richard, and caregivers at her home in Weymouth, managed and staffed by TILL, Inc., and her best friend Suzanne Nee and family of South Boston, MA.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
We are so grateful for the wonderful caregivers and staff at TILL, Inc. for their tireless and dedicated service in caring for Michelle over the past 20 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michelle's name to: TILL, Inc., by mail at 20 Eastbrook Road, Suite 201, Dedham, MA 02026 or online at www.tillinc.org/about/donations
or Grow Associates, Inc., online at grow-associates.org/how-you-can-help
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." ~ Winnie-the-Pooh
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." ~ Dr. Seuss
