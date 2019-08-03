Boston Globe Obituaries
RUSCITTI, Michelle Age 62, of Needham, formerly of Nowood, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019. Beloved daughter to the late Louis & Anna Ruscitti. Loving sister of Cindy Ruscitti. She will also be greatly missed by all her dear friends. Services will be private. Donations in Michelle's name may be made to the Charles River Center, 59 East Militia Heights Dr., Needham, MA 02492. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
