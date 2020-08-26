Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHELLE (PICARDI) SCHEPIS

MICHELLE (PICARDI) SCHEPIS Obituary
SCHEPIS, Michelle (Picardi) Of Georgetown, formerly of Saugus, age 48, August 24th. Beloved wife of Gary Schepis with whom she shared 10 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Sarina A. Schepis of Georgetown. Loving daughter of Alice (Theodore) & the late Aldo Picardi of Georgetown. Dear sister of Marc Picardi of Georgetown. Daughter-in-law of Beverly & the late Mario Ranese and Paul Schepis & his wife Ann. Also survived by her 2 nieces, Gabriella & Isabella and her dogs, Kiki & Lucy. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Georgetown. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter at northeastanimalshelter.org For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020
