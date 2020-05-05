Boston Globe Obituaries
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
MICHELLE TRACEY Obituary
TRACEY, Michelle Age 70 of Jamaica Plain, passed away April 15, 2020 from Covid-19. Michelle was raised in Milton and attended Newton Country Day School, Newton College of the Sacred Heart and the Sorbonne. After college, she was the first female business manager of the Hasty Pudding Club. With a passion for the theater, Michelle moved to New York where she studied under Lee Strasberg and eventually appeared in a number of off Broadway productions. Her career ended abruptly when Michelle was diagnosed with a lifelong mental illness. She continued to live her life with courage and kindness. She is survived by her sisters, Seanna (her twin), Austine, Elaine and a brother Patrick. She is also survived by her nephew Christopher. A memorial service will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather together to celebrate Michelle's life. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe from May 6 to May 10, 2020
