|
|
BURNS, Micol Lyndon Of Brockton, January 2, 2020. Devoted father of Jordan Rose Burns of Narragansett, RI. Beloved son of Kimberly A. Burns of Brockton and Micol L. Core of Boston. He is survived by his girlfriend Ashley Cirillo of Stoughton and a host of extended family and dear friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, at 11 AM, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020