Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICOL BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICOL LYNDON BURNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICOL LYNDON BURNS Obituary
BURNS, Micol Lyndon Of Brockton, January 2, 2020. Devoted father of Jordan Rose Burns of Narragansett, RI. Beloved son of Kimberly A. Burns of Brockton and Micol L. Core of Boston. He is survived by his girlfriend Ashley Cirillo of Stoughton and a host of extended family and dear friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, at 11 AM, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICOL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -