BROWNE, Mildred A. (Gallagher) Of Newton, June 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Dorothy and Arthur Gallagher. Devoted mother of Diane Browne and her husband Richard Creeden of Needham, MA and Thomas P. Browne and his wife Linda of Bedford, NH. Loving grandmother of Colleen B. Creeden of Boston and Laurie Rilee and her husband Cyrus of Bedford, NH. Great-grandmother of Thomas Rilee of Bedford, NH. Funeral Services are private. The Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home of WALTHAM assisted Mildred's family with arrangements. BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020