MORRISSEY, Mildred A. Of Beverly, formerly of Melrose, passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Richard M. Morrissey. Loving mother of Marie Ebersole of Natick, Jeanne Gamble of Beverly, Richard Morrissey & his wife Maureen of Nottingham, NH, and Christine Morrissey of Beverly. Cherished grandmother of Jay Ebersole & his wife Emma of Attleboro. Sister of Dottie McDonald of Newburyport. Special Aunt of Robert Tryder as well as numerous other nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose. Interment to follow the Mass at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind Talking Library, check payable to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For the obituary & directions please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
