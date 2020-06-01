Boston Globe Obituaries
MILDRED A. "MILLIE" (BIEDRON) ROBERTS

MILDRED A. "MILLIE" (BIEDRON) ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, Mildred A. (Biedron) "Millie" Age 101, died Thursday May 28, she was the beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Roberts, loving mother of Ronald and is wife Sondra Roberts of Billerica, Scott and his wife Jennifer Roberts of Topsfield, and Sandra and her husband John Fourlis of Greece, also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Biedron. She was a longtime waitress at the Kernwood Restaurant in Lynnfield. A private graveside service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
