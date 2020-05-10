|
BAGGS, Mildred B. (Carnell) Of Chelsea, previously of Everett and Revere, May 7, 2020 at age 89. Wife of the late John M. Baggs. Beloved mother of John R. Baggs of Malden, Robert A. Baggs and his wife Inta of Saugus. Mildred was predeceased by 2 brothers, Gerald Carnell, John "Jack" Carnell and 5 sisters, Florence Learning, Lorraine Crocker, Rita Crowley, Edith Coish, Marion Peach. Also lovingly survived by 5 grandchildren, Robert, Jr., John, Dawn, Shaun, Caress, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Late member of the Mt. Bellingham U.M. Church in Chelsea, the Glendale U.M. Church in Everett and the First Congregational Church in Chelsea. Retired bow maker at Hysil Manufacturing Company, formerly in Revere. Due to the current restrictions placed upon family and friends because of COVID-19, Services for Mildred will be private with Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in CHELSEA.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020