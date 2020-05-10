Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED BAGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED B. (CARNELL) BAGGS


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED B. (CARNELL) BAGGS Obituary
BAGGS, Mildred B. (Carnell) Of Chelsea, previously of Everett and Revere, May 7, 2020 at age 89. Wife of the late John M. Baggs. Beloved mother of John R. Baggs of Malden, Robert A. Baggs and his wife Inta of Saugus. Mildred was predeceased by 2 brothers, Gerald Carnell, John "Jack" Carnell and 5 sisters, Florence Learning, Lorraine Crocker, Rita Crowley, Edith Coish, Marion Peach. Also lovingly survived by 5 grandchildren, Robert, Jr., John, Dawn, Shaun, Caress, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Late member of the Mt. Bellingham U.M. Church in Chelsea, the Glendale U.M. Church in Everett and the First Congregational Church in Chelsea. Retired bow maker at Hysil Manufacturing Company, formerly in Revere. Due to the current restrictions placed upon family and friends because of COVID-19, Services for Mildred will be private with Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in CHELSEA.

View the online memorial for Mildred B. (Carnell) BAGGS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -