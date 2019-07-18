Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Charles's Church
Woburn, MA
RING, Mildred B. (Bradley) Of Woburn, July 17th, at the age of eighty-nine. Beloved wife of the late Richard T. Ring. Devoted mother of Alison Chase of Somerville, Richard T. Ring Jr., his wife Anne of Stoneham, Timothy Ring, his wife Deborah of Woburn, Denise Belli of Stoneham, Julie Ring, her companion Dennis Carpenter of Hampton Falls, NH and Louise O'Hanley, her husband Brian of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Jason, Lindsay, Kelsey, David, John, Kathryn, Richard, Sara, Megan and Caitlin and adored great-grandmother of Aubrey, Connor and Isla. Dear sister of the late Robert, John and Charles Bradley and Mary Trifone. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours 11- 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22nd at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles's Church in Woburn at 1 p.m., Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mildred's memory to the Council of Social Concern 2 Merrimac Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019
