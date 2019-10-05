|
BLAZIS, Mildred (Rumsevich) Of Canton, formerly of Norwood for 70 years, passed away peacefully at age 100 on September 26, 2019. Loving mother of Leona (Blazis) Berglund. Devoted to the Logue and Hockman families and friends Gina Mulligan and Lucille LeBlanc. Mildred was raised in Lawrence and was a graduate of Lawrence High School. She was employed as a Printing Supervisor for Factory Mutual in Norwood for 35 years. She was an avid cook and baker who enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crafts. Funeral Service will be private. Donations in Mildred's memory may be sent to the . For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019