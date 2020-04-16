Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED HARKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED D. (FRECHETTE) HARKINS


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED D. (FRECHETTE) HARKINS Obituary
HARKINS, Mildred D. "Millie" (Frechette) Of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Stoneham. She was 97 years of age. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late John P. Harkins. Loving mother of Patricia E. O'Leary & her husband Tim of Wakefield, John P. Harkins & his wife Mandy of Walpole, and Robert M. Harkins and the late Lorraine Goldberg Harkins of Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Michael P. O'Leary & his wife Patricia of Lynnfield, Kerry O'Leary Crisley and her husband John of Wakefield, John P. Harkins, III of Lynn, Scott Harkins & his wife Joanne of Methuen and Susan Harkins Dainis & her husband Michael of North Attleboro. Proud great-grandmother of Maddison and Daniel O'Leary of Lynnfield, Ben and Erin Crisley of Wakefield, Emily and Natalie Harkins of Methuen and Brandon and Benjamin Dainis of North Attleboro. Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association, and all the current health concerns, a Memorial Mass and Burial will be held at a later date, time & date to be announced. Please feel free to send a card to family members, drop a card at the Funeral Home for the family, or send a message of online condolence by visiting www.gatelyfh.com Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -