HARKINS, Mildred D. "Millie" (Frechette) Of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Stoneham. She was 97 years of age. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late John P. Harkins. Loving mother of Patricia E. O'Leary & her husband Tim of Wakefield, John P. Harkins & his wife Mandy of Walpole, and Robert M. Harkins and the late Lorraine Goldberg Harkins of Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Michael P. O'Leary & his wife Patricia of Lynnfield, Kerry O'Leary Crisley and her husband John of Wakefield, John P. Harkins, III of Lynn, Scott Harkins & his wife Joanne of Methuen and Susan Harkins Dainis & her husband Michael of North Attleboro. Proud great-grandmother of Maddison and Daniel O'Leary of Lynnfield, Ben and Erin Crisley of Wakefield, Emily and Natalie Harkins of Methuen and Brandon and Benjamin Dainis of North Attleboro. Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association, and all the current health concerns, a Memorial Mass and Burial will be held at a later date, time & date to be announced. Please feel free to send a card to family members, drop a card at the Funeral Home for the family, or send a message of online condolence by visiting www.gatelyfh.com Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020