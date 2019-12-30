|
LIONTI, Mildred D. "Millie" Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dorchester and Roxbury, December 29, 2019. Dear and devoted daughter of the late Dominick and Mary Theresa (Ortolando). Dear sister of the late Phyllis G. Lionti. Loving godmother of Doreen Buckley of North Weymouth, Paula Grossi of South Weymouth and Helen Palmer of East Bridgewater. Also survived by many loving cousins. Funeral Mass Friday at 9 a.m. at St. Theresa of Avila Church. Visiting Hours Thursday 5-8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Millie loved her team of caregivers as if they were her own family. Longtime employee of the Polaroid Corp and member of the Polaroid Bowling Team. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019