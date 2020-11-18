FINKLE, Mildred of Swampscott, entered into rest Nov. 16. Devoted wife of the late Samuel Finkle for 64 loving years. Beloved mother of (the late) Bruce and his wife Diane Finkle of Bedford, NH, Ellen S. and her husband Mark C. Hubbard of Lynn, and the late Joseph Colls Finkle. Cherished grandmother of Joanna Finkle-Murray and her husband Norman Murray, and Joseph Foistner. Memorial Observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Sharsheret: The Jewish Breast & Ovarian Cancer Community (www.sharsheret.com
). Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel 10 Vinnin Street Salem, MA 01970