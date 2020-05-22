|
MAYER, Mildred Irene (Lowell) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Mildred was the daughter of Percival and Mary Alice Lowell. She was a graduate of Arlington High School, and a lifelong resident of Arlington. Mildred was the beloved wife of the late Lester F. and loving mother to Steven Mayer of Arlington, Leslie Foley and her husband Edwin of Fairport, NY, Laurie Foley and Lisa Mayer both of Bradford, MA and the late David Mayer. She was a proud grandmother to Carolyn Morris and her husband Nathan, Brian and his wife Pam, Matthew Foley and his wife Melissa, Colleen Emmons and her husband Jerry, Erin and Meghan Foley, and Courtney Mayer. She is also lovingly survived by her great-grandchildren; Trevor and Jenna Dade, Benjamin, Claire, and Ava Emmons, Thomas Foley, her sister Sheila Bashline and her husband Terry of Greeley, CO and Helen Lowell of Pocasset. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. A private Burial will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred's name to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018, or to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020