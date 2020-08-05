|
MIGLIERO, Mildred J. (DuBois) Of Woburn, formerly of Revere, August 4th, at the age of ninety-five. Beloved wife of the late Dominic A. Migliero. Cherished daughter of Victor A. and Mildred (Bonning) DuBois. Dear sister of the late Victor DuBois, Richard DuBois and Peter DuBois. Adored aunt of Richard DuBois, his wife, Lauree, of Woburn, Denise Schultz, her husband, Ken, of Woburn, Paul DuBois, his wife, Jan, of Salem, MA and Steven Migliero, his wife, Susan, of Lynnfield. Also Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred's memory to St. Anthony's of Padua, 250 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020