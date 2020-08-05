Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED MIGLIERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED J. (DUBOIS) MIGLIERO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED J. (DUBOIS) MIGLIERO Obituary
MIGLIERO, Mildred J. (DuBois) Of Woburn, formerly of Revere, August 4th, at the age of ninety-five. Beloved wife of the late Dominic A. Migliero. Cherished daughter of Victor A. and Mildred (Bonning) DuBois. Dear sister of the late Victor DuBois, Richard DuBois and Peter DuBois. Adored aunt of Richard DuBois, his wife, Lauree, of Woburn, Denise Schultz, her husband, Ken, of Woburn, Paul DuBois, his wife, Jan, of Salem, MA and Steven Migliero, his wife, Susan, of Lynnfield. Also Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred's memory to St. Anthony's of Padua, 250 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -