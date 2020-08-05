|
MIGLIERO, Mildred J. (DuBois) Of Woburn, formerly of Revere, died peacefully, August 4th at the age of ninety-five. She was the beloved wife of the late Dominic A. Migliero. Born in Melrose, Mildred was the cherished daughter of Victor A. and Mildred (Bonning) DuBois. She was educated in the Catholic School system and upon graduation went to secretarial school. After finishing, she started her career with Federal Reserve Bank until her retirement. Mildred was an avid traveler and especially enjoyed visiting Aruba, which she had the pleasure of going to 14 times. She also enjoyed visiting friends in Sarasota, Florida and many trips to Europe. Spending time with family and friends was Mildred's greatest joy. Family gatherings and shopping were her favorites. Jimmy's on Rt. 1 was where she enjoyed celebrating special occasions, including her 95th birthday. She always enjoyed reading a good book and was an avid reader till the end. Mildred was a very devout Catholic and had a deep and strong faith in God. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. She was a very kind and generous woman and was always supportive to charities dear to her heart, especially St. Anthony's in Revere. Dear sister of the late Victor DuBois, Richard DuBois and Peter DuBois. Adored aunt of Richard DuBois, his wife Lauree of Woburn, Denise Schultz, her husband Ken of Woburn, Paul DuBois, his wife Jan of Salem, MA and Steven Migliero, his wife Susan of Lynnfield. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 851 Main Street, Woburn on Friday, August 21st at 10 a.m. – seating is limited and those wishing to attend should notify the family prior. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred's memory to St. Anthony's of Padua, 250 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Services are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA. Masks must be worn. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020