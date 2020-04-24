|
|
VITELLO, Mildred Jean (Burrows) Age 94, passed away peacefully at South Dennis Health Care on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Mildred was born on July 30, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of the late William and Ollie (Smith) Burrows. She was the loving wife to the late Ralph F. Vitello. A former resident of Boston, Mildred was educated through the Boston schools. In 1947, she married her late husband Ralph and in July 1997 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Her career as a switchboard operator spanned over 40 years, beginning at Boston's Eliott Hotel, and working for such companies as Honeywell, Sylvania, American International Travel, and the Bournewood Hospital. Mildred and Ralph later retired to their vacation homes in Brewster, MA and Delray Beach, FL. She loved to travel, enjoying many destinations, which include Alaska, Germany, Spain, Greece, Hawaii, Mexico and the Panama Canal. An avid book reader, she loved word puzzles, gardening, travel and Cape Cod beaches. And a big part of her life was her love for animals. She was also an avid supporter of The Native American Charitable Foundations. Mildred is survived by her two sons, Stephen Vitello and his wife Denise, and William Vitello, a daughter, Jane O'Neil, four grandchildren, Sophia Vitello, Brandon Vitello, Michael O'Neil and wife Laurel, and Brianne O'Neil Hiddema and her husband John, a great-granddaughter, Margot Hiddema. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Charles O'Neil. Her Funeral took place on Friday, April 24th. Interment was in Knollwood Cemetery in Canton. Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mildred's name to the Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, www.mspca.org/memorial Funeral arrangements under the direction of Fazio Funeral Home, Funeral Director, Louis M. Fazio III. To express your condolences, please visit www.faziofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Mildred Jean (Burrows) VITELLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020