|
|
DONOVAN, Mildred Jeanne "Millie" (Geist) Of Dedham, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 11, 2020 at the age of 90.
She was the only child of Peter & Mildred Geist of West Roxbury, born on August 2, 1929. Millie attended Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury and went on to attend Fisher Junior College in Boston. She worked as an executive secretary for the Kendall Company in Walpole. After raising her family, which she always considered her greatest accomplishment, Millie returned to work as a secretary for the Dedham Public School Department, first at the Riverdale School then later in the Guidance office of the Middle School, for 27 years before retiring in 2004. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed daily mass both at St. Mary's Church in Dedham and St. John Chrysostom Parish in West Roxbury. She loved spending summers on Cape Cod. Her kind and generous spirit touched the lives of many people, but her greatest joy in life came from her family.
She is survived by her son Peter John Our of West Roxbury (from her first marriage to the late John L. Our of Chatham) and his wife Paula Stevens-Our. Her daughter Susan Jeanne White and her husband Greg of Tucson, AZ, her son David Charles Donovan and his wife Tonia of Eastham, and her son Andrew Charles Donovan and his wife Rachel of Ashland (from her second marriage to the late Charles T. Donovan of West Roxbury). Her grandchildren, Jocelyn and Zachary Our of West Roxbury, Theodore White and his wife Ashleigh of Santa Barbara, CA, Sarah White of Cambridge, William White of Los Angeles, CA, Zuzu and Cleo Donovan of Eastham, and Lauren Donovan of Ashland, and one great-grandchild Violet White of Santa Barbara, CA.
Mille had been living at Edelweiss Village at the Deutsches Altenheim in West Roxbury up until the time of her death. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deutsches Altenheim Foundation in Millie's ame. Monies collected will go towards the purchase of a memorial brick and support the fine senior programs and services.
www.germancentre.org
Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10:00am. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 17, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict cemetery. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020