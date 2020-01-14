Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED JEANNE (GEIST) DONOVAN


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED JEANNE (GEIST) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Mildred Jeanne "Millie" (Geist) Of Dedham, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 11, 2020 at the age of 90.

She was the only child of Peter & Mildred Geist of West Roxbury, born on August 2, 1929. Millie attended Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury and went on to attend Fisher Junior College in Boston. She worked as an executive secretary for the Kendall Company in Walpole. After raising her family, which she always considered her greatest accomplishment, Millie returned to work as a secretary for the Dedham Public School Department, first at the Riverdale School then later in the Guidance office of the Middle School, for 27 years before retiring in 2004. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed daily mass both at St. Mary's Church in Dedham and St. John Chrysostom Parish in West Roxbury. She loved spending summers on Cape Cod. Her kind and generous spirit touched the lives of many people, but her greatest joy in life came from her family.

She is survived by her son Peter John Our of West Roxbury (from her first marriage to the late John L. Our of Chatham) and his wife Paula Stevens-Our. Her daughter Susan Jeanne White and her husband Greg of Tucson, AZ, her son David Charles Donovan and his wife Tonia of Eastham, and her son Andrew Charles Donovan and his wife Rachel of Ashland (from her second marriage to the late Charles T. Donovan of West Roxbury). Her grandchildren, Jocelyn and Zachary Our of West Roxbury, Theodore White and his wife Ashleigh of Santa Barbara, CA, Sarah White of Cambridge, William White of Los Angeles, CA, Zuzu and Cleo Donovan of Eastham, and Lauren Donovan of Ashland, and one great-grandchild Violet White of Santa Barbara, CA.

Mille had been living at Edelweiss Village at the Deutsches Altenheim in West Roxbury up until the time of her death. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deutsches Altenheim Foundation in Millie's ame. Monies collected will go towards the purchase of a memorial brick and support the fine senior programs and services.

www.germancentre.org

Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10:00am. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 17, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict cemetery. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -