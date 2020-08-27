HANNON, Mildred June (Yetman) Sunrise, June 9, 1939 - Sunset, August 26, 2020 Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully August 26th, 2020. June was born on June 9th, 1939 to Paul and Mildred (McCaffey) Yetman. She was the beloved wife of nearly 60 years to Leo L. Hannon. Cherished mother of Brian Hannon and his wife Melanie of Dedham, Karen Hannon of Roslindale, Mark Hannon of Norwood and Kelley Hannon of Brookline. She is also survived by her five grandchildren; Caroline, Alex, Nick, Lauren and Joseph. Additionally, her sisters Paula and Phyllis and brothers Charlie, John and Kevin and several nieces and nephews. June was born in 'Southie', then resided for many years in Roslindale and most recently a longtime resident of West Roxbury. A graduate of Roslindale High School, June worked for The Boston Edison Company, as well as the Boston Police Dept. as a crossing guard all while being a full time mother, raising her four children. Besides spending time with her family, June had a passion for spending time in Maine. Her love for Maine was also shared by her brothers, sister, and her children as she convinced them all to spend time together there as a family. She loved the beach, lakes, pool, but the most memorable times for her was when the family was assembled in a circle at the beach, covered in umbrellas, coolers filled with lunch, and laughter that almost drowned out the sounds of the waves. To her this was what life was all about. And the family togetherness never stopped when the sun went down. It was back to Mom and Dad's place for a meal, the campfire got going, s'mores melting, and that continued on, and not just as family but as close friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, August 30th from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be made to the Gavin Foundation of South Boston at 675 East Fourth St., 02127. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600