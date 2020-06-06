Boston Globe Obituaries
MILDRED L. "MILLIE" (LAWSON) CLARE

MILDRED L. "MILLIE" (LAWSON) CLARE Obituary
CLARE, Mildred L. (Lawson) "Millie" Age 101, a longtime resident of Winchester, June 5, two months shy of her 102nd birthday. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Frank J. Clare, Jr. Loving mother of Linda Guerrette and husband Paul of Danvers, Frank Clare and wife Pamela of Bedford. Loved and adored grandmother of Graig and wife Nichole Guerrette of Danvers, Erik and wife Amanda Guerrette of Danvers, Victoria and husband Max St. Hilaire of Pepperell, and Valerie and husband Jonathan Graham of Chelmsford. Loving G.G. (Great Gram) of Griffin Guerrette, Quinn Guerrette, Austen Guerrette and Keziah St. Hilaire. Dear sister of Ruth Heptig of Canton, Roy Lawson and wife Sandra of Arlington, and sister-in-law Sonja Lawson of Winchester, and sister of the late Esther Lawson, Edith Oleson, Doris Wade, Violet McLeman and Robert Lawson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and a dear cousin, June Gillette of Plymouth. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service at Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer St., Winchester, on Fri., June 12 at 11AM, with respectful adherence to social-distancing and mask-wearing procedures. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, www.giving.caredimensions.org www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
