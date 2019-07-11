|
LOMAX, Mildred (Lindsey) Was born on January 21, 1944, in Saxe, Virginia to the late Ida (Reid) Lindsey and Clem Lindsey. She moved to Boston, Massachusetts at the age of 15 years, where she met and married the love of her life of 58 years, Edward Lomax, Sr. She died on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a hard fought battle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Paul Lindsey, Sr and James Lindsey, Sr., and her nephew James Lindsey, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Lomax, Sr., daughters Debra Lomax of Dorchester, Robin Lomax of Roxbury, Dawn (Russell) Zwicker of Billerica, her son Edward Lomax, Jr. of Dorchester, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
There will be a Viewing on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00am at Concord Baptist Church of Boston, 180 Blue Hill Avenue, Milton, MA 02186.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019