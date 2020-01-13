Boston Globe Obituaries
HEHIR, Mildred M. Age 101, of North Chelmsford, MA died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham. The last of nine children of the late Bryan and Catherine (Pyne) Hehir. She is survived by a nephew, Rev. J. Bryan Hehir; a niece, Anne Marie Hehir-Gillis of North Andover; a niece-in-law, Bonnie Fuller-Hehir of Chelmsford, MA; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph, Thomas, William, Edmund, Catherine, Mary, Emily, Anne Hehir and her nephew Tim Hehir. Visiting Hours Thurs., 3 to 7 pm. Funeral Friday, at 10 am, from the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD, with a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John's Church, North Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the . Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041 www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
