NOLLMAN, Mildred (Silverstein) Of Boston, formerly of Newton and Foxboro, MA, entered into rest on May 16, 2019, at the accomplished age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Bernard I. Nollman. Devoted mother of Ellen Nollman and her husband Akira Watanabe of Maryland, and Doris Nollman of Foxboro. Loving sister of the late Eunice Silverstein, and the late Theodore Silverstein and his late wife Mary. Cherished grandmother of David Nollman-Watanabe and his wife Susan of Chicago. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at , or to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Office, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or at www.hebrewseniorlife.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019
